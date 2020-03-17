Feeding toddlers is a tough job. They are too fussy and picky about the food they want to eat. It is quite a task to keep them interested in different meals throughout the day. They straightly refuse to eat if the food doesn’t interest them. Probably that is the reason why we hear parents yelling at their children every morning. Making your toddler eat a healthy breakfast can be tiring. So, how about making a healthy breakfast tempting enough for your kids? Sounds helpful? Then, let’s explore some of the healthy and enticing breakfast recipes for toddlers. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Smoking Hot in Sexy Monokini as She Enjoys Her Floating Breakfast in The Maldives Pool

Honey Oats Multigrain Porridge

This healthy and yummy breakfast option is extremely easy to make. Eating this porridge will make your toddler get all the essential nutrient that he/she needs.

How to prepare:

Boil milk in a pan and add the multigrain powder in it once the milk starts boiling.

Wait for the mixture to get thick and then add powdered oats in it.

After cooking it for around 2-3 minutes, add honey in the mixture.

Make sure the porridge is not too thick.

Serve the recipe warm but not too warm.

Green Smoothie

Containing banana, apple, cucumber, spinach, and pineapple, a green smoothie is quite healthy for toddlers. Its sweet taste and creamy texture will definitely interest your kid to have the smoothie.

How to prepare:

Put all the mentioned fruits in the blender along with dates, a handful of cashew, and flax seeds in a blender.

Blend the mixture for around 2 minutes to get the right consistency.

Serve immediately.

Sprouted Ragi Malt

Being rich in calcium, dietary fibre, iron, proteins, and minerals, sprouted ragi malt is a perfect breakfast option for toddlers. Having it can make your kid’s bones stronger. Also, this food can help him/her in healthy weight gain.

How to prepare: