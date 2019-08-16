Here is a delicious breakfast or snack item you can make for yourself and pack in your tiffin for a filling meal. The best part about dhokla is that it is steamed and uses very little oil for cooking which makes it healthier than a lot of other foods you eat regularly. Try this dhokla recipe by Chef Antony Anandakumar, Executive Chef, Elior India today!
Ingredients
For the first layer of Dhokla
• 6 tbsp Besan/gram flour
• 1/4 cup Curd
• 2 tbsp Carrot puree
• 1/2 tbsp Lemon juice
• 1/2 tbsp Sugar
• 1/2 tbsp Oil
• 1/2 tbsp ENO salt
• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated
• 1 Green Chili chopped
• Salt as per taste
• 2 tbsp Water
For the second layer of Dhokla
• 1/4 cup Rava/ semolina
• 2 tbsp Curd
• 1 tbsp Coconut grated
• 1/4 tbsp Lemon juice
• 1/4 tbsp Sugar
• 1/4 tbsp Oil
• 1/4 tbsp Eno salt
• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated
• 1 Green Chili chopped
• 1 tbsp Water
• Salt as per taste
For the third layer of dhokla
• 6 tbsp Besan/ gram flour
• 1/4 cup Curd
• 2 tbsp Spinach puree
• 1/2 tbsp Lemon juice
• 1/2 tbsp Sugar
• 1/2 tbsp Oil
• 1/2 tbsp Eno salt
• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated
• 1 Green Chili chopped
• Salt as per taste
• 2 tbsp Water
For Tempering:
• 1 tbsp Oil
• 2-3 Curry Leaves
• 1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds
• 1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds
• 2 Green Chilies slit them and cut into halves
• 1 tbsp Coriander Leaves chopped
• 2 tbsp Fresh Coconut grated – optional
• 1/4 cup Water
Oil for greasing
Method of Preparation
Making of Dhokla
• Pour water in the steamer and switch the steamer on.
• Grease a bowl in which you are going to prepare the dhokla.
• Take 3 bowls and add all the ingredients under their respective categories separately for making the batter except Eno and water.
• Then add water in all the 3 bowls and mix well leaving no lumps left.
• Now take the bowl carrying saffron batter first and add Eno and mix the batter vigorously either clockwise or anti-clockwise for about 45 to 60 seconds.
• Pour the batter in the greased bowl.
• Repeat the process for the white batter and thereafter for the green batter.
• Gently spread the white batter over the orange batter and Likewise Green batter over the white batter.
• Keep on the steam for about 25 to 30 minutes.
• After 25 – 30 minutes, insert a toothpick into dhokla and check if it comes out clean, it is ready. Otherwise, cook for more 5 minutes.
• Take the bowl out of the steamer and let it cool.
• Once it is cool, invert the dhokla from the bowl in a downward side upwards (means orange side on the top).
For Tempering:
• Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds. When seeds begin to pop up, add cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies, sauté them for few seconds.
• Add water and bring it to boil. Pour it over dhoklas evenly.
• Now cut the Dhokla into cubes with a sharp knife.
• Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut.