Here is a delicious breakfast or snack item you can make for yourself and pack in your tiffin for a filling meal. The best part about dhokla is that it is steamed and uses very little oil for cooking which makes it healthier than a lot of other foods you eat regularly. Try this dhokla recipe by Chef Antony Anandakumar, Executive Chef, Elior India today!

Ingredients

For the first layer of Dhokla

• 6 tbsp Besan/gram flour

• 1/4 cup Curd

• 2 tbsp Carrot puree

• 1/2 tbsp Lemon juice

• 1/2 tbsp Sugar

• 1/2 tbsp Oil

• 1/2 tbsp ENO salt

• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated

• 1 Green Chili chopped

• Salt as per taste

• 2 tbsp Water

For the second layer of Dhokla

• 1/4 cup Rava/ semolina

• 2 tbsp Curd

• 1 tbsp Coconut grated

• 1/4 tbsp Lemon juice

• 1/4 tbsp Sugar

• 1/4 tbsp Oil

• 1/4 tbsp Eno salt

• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated

• 1 Green Chili chopped

• 1 tbsp Water

• Salt as per taste

For the third layer of dhokla

• 6 tbsp Besan/ gram flour

• 1/4 cup Curd

• 2 tbsp Spinach puree

• 1/2 tbsp Lemon juice

• 1/2 tbsp Sugar

• 1/2 tbsp Oil

• 1/2 tbsp Eno salt

• 1/4 tsp Ginger grated

• 1 Green Chili chopped

• Salt as per taste

• 2 tbsp Water

For Tempering:

• 1 tbsp Oil

• 2-3 Curry Leaves

• 1/2 tsp Mustard Seeds

• 1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds

• 2 Green Chilies slit them and cut into halves

• 1 tbsp Coriander Leaves chopped

• 2 tbsp Fresh Coconut grated – optional

• 1/4 cup Water

Oil for greasing

Method of Preparation

Making of Dhokla

• Pour water in the steamer and switch the steamer on.

• Grease a bowl in which you are going to prepare the dhokla.

• Take 3 bowls and add all the ingredients under their respective categories separately for making the batter except Eno and water.

• Then add water in all the 3 bowls and mix well leaving no lumps left.

• Now take the bowl carrying saffron batter first and add Eno and mix the batter vigorously either clockwise or anti-clockwise for about 45 to 60 seconds.

• Pour the batter in the greased bowl.

• Repeat the process for the white batter and thereafter for the green batter.

• Gently spread the white batter over the orange batter and Likewise Green batter over the white batter.

• Keep on the steam for about 25 to 30 minutes.

• After 25 – 30 minutes, insert a toothpick into dhokla and check if it comes out clean, it is ready. Otherwise, cook for more 5 minutes.

• Take the bowl out of the steamer and let it cool.

• Once it is cool, invert the dhokla from the bowl in a downward side upwards (means orange side on the top).

For Tempering:

• Heat oil in a pan. Add mustard seeds. When seeds begin to pop up, add cumin seeds, curry leaves and green chillies, sauté them for few seconds.

• Add water and bring it to boil. Pour it over dhoklas evenly.

• Now cut the Dhokla into cubes with a sharp knife.

• Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut.