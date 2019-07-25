One of the best ways to improve your sexual health is to make certain changes in your diet. Of course, a healthy diet will positively impact your overall health including your performance in bed. Now, a new research has found that consuming 60 grams of nuts daily improves sexual functions such as boosting desire and orgasm quality. The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, emphasises on adding walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds for improving sexual desire and orgasm quality. Previous studies have shown how certain nuts such as walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds improve sperm quality.

For the research a team of experts from Rovira i Virgili University and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV) in Spain stated that the prevalence of erectile and sexual dysfunction affects two per cent of men under the age of 40 years, around 52 per cent of men aged 40 to 70 years and more than 85 per cent of men aged over 80.

Apart from including nuts in your daily diet, you need to bring about certain other lifestyle changes too. The study noted that the risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction are smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical exercise, stress and an unhealthy diet.

Did you know that your childhood upbringing can make a difference in your sexual health in adulthood? A recent study published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution said that men who grew up in challenging conditions like the prevalence of infectious diseases or poor nutrition may have lower levels of testosterone in later life.

It is best to stay away from alcohol. Many studies have proven that alcohol consumption can have detrimental effects on your sexual health by interfering with the production of testosterone. This could lead to problems like erectile dysfunction, low libido, lack of sexual arousal, premature ejaculation.

Obesity can have a very negative impact on sexual health. From lack of stamina to depression, diabetes and infertility, obese people can suffer from a number of health conditions all of which can have an impact on sexual health.