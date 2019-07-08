Have a sweet tooth but stay away from desserts? These healthy dessert recipes by celebrity nutritionist and Pilates expert Radhika Karle who has trained the likes of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez etc. are perfect so you can indulge in them guilt-free!

Pumpkin bread

Ingredients

1/3 cup melted coconut oil

1/2 tsp fresh ground cinnamon plus more to swirl on top

1/2 cup honey

2 eggs

1/4 tsp fresh grated nutmeg

1 3/4 cup regular whole wheat flour

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp fresh ginger paste

1/4 tsp clove powder

Method

Preheat oven to 250 degrees

In a large mixing bowl whisk together the dry ingredients.

Make a well (hole) in the centre and add in the whisked egg, oil, and honey.

Stir together thoroughly with a fork.

Fold in the pumpkin puree.

Grease and dust a pan then pour in the batter.

For a loaf bake approximately for 40 minutes or until golden brown on top.

Check for doneness by making sure a toothpick, inserted comes out clean.

Let the loaf cool in the pan for about 10 minutes then turn out on a wire rack to cool completely.

Beautifully rustic, simple yet delicious fig cake recipe, kept moist with ground almonds & honey. Perfect for breakfast or a midnight snack.

Fresh Figs and Almond Cake

Ingredients

1 tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp pure almond extract

10-12 fresh figs sliced

2 eggs beaten

1 tbsp honey

1 ½ cup almond flour

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp salt

Method:

Preheat your oven to 250 degrees.

Add all of the ingredients except for the figs to a blender and blend till forms a smooth batter.

Pour the cake batter into a prepared pan and smoothen out into an even layer.

Arrange the sliced figs on tops, pushing them gently into the batter.

Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes or until cake is golden brown on top.

Turn the oven off and allow the cake to sit in the oven for another 10 to 15 minutes until the centre of cake is firm when gently poked with a finger.

Allow cake to cool 30 minutes before cutting or removing from pan. Serve topped with fresh sliced figs and drizzled honey.