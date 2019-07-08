Monsoon creates a lot of cravings. It can also reduce the immunity levels of the body because of which the body gets more susceptible to health issues and prone to infections. Nutritionist Karishma Chawla suggests these monsoon guidelines you need to keep in mind:

a) Add immune-booster foods

b) Keep hydration levels high

c) Add garlic, turmeric in daily foods to enhance immunity

d) Add a probiotic – yoghurt in the diet

e) Include warm foods like protein – lean meats ( egg whites and chicken ) and fibre- fruits and vegetables to keep the body warm

f) Indulge in seasonal fruits

g) Avoid raw foods

h) Wash vegetables well before cooking

i) Make sure to have your multivitamin and antioxidant supplements every day

j) Make sure to have omega-3 supplement every day

With monsoon, comes unwanted cravings for refined foods, salty and spicy foods which can lead to water retention and unhealthy body fat percentages. However, it is important to realize, that a season cannot put a break to your fitness goals. Therefore it is imperative to follow these tips:

Healthy substitutes to unhealthy cravings this season:

1. Steamed vegetable cutlets stuffed with low-fat cottage cheese

2. Steamed mushrooms with low-fat cottage cheese

3. Moong dal or besan or oats chilla with veggies

4. Baked cottage cheese cutlets with wholewheat bread made as a sandwich

5. Hot fluids: green tea, tea and coffee made with low-fat milk and stevia

6. Hot clear soups- can add oats or barley flour to thicken the soup instead of cream or corn starch

7. Egg white and ragi mix dosas

8. Hot foods made with quinoa and oats instead of refined flours

Water retention guidelines:

1. Keep hydration status high. Thirst is the last indication of the body being dehydrated. If you are well hydrated, you should be urinating about once every 1.5-2 hours.

2. Add green tea and dandelion tea to the plan- natural diuretics

3. Parsley and asparagus in food preparations- natural diuretics

4. Consume calcium-rich foods like eggs, low-fat milk and milk products and green leafy vegetables

5. Most importantly, cut down the consumption of table salt