Healthy Diet Plan 2024: 6 Strategies to Balance Nutrition in Everyday Meal

New Year is filled with new zeal and vigour and wellness is a prominent place to begin with. Here are few expert-backed strategies that may help to savour healthy feast days.

The New Year season is a magical time filled with joy, celebration, and heartwarming moments with loved ones. It’s a period for creating cherished memories and enjoying festive treats. With thoughtful planning and mindfulness, you can revel in a delightful and nutritious season without missing out on the holiday cheer. India.com got in touch with expert to get a better idea as to how one may go about it. Lohia, MPH, RD & Head of Holistic Health and International Business, Ekaanta, explained a few strategies that may help to enjoy a feast and also have the health aspect as well.

Enhance the celebration right from the start by making slight changes to the pre-party preparations, and don’t lose track of your goals this season.

6 Tips For a Healthy Diet

Glycaemic Index? More Like Glycaemic ‘In-tricks’! When whipping up your festive menu, think about the glycaemic index of foods. Choose buddies like whole grains and legumes that keep your energy levels dancing all night long without crashing the party (aka your blood sugar levels). Mind Over Menu: Planning your meals is like setting up the stage for a grand performance. It’s not just about what’s on the plate but also about prepping your mind. This cool trick, known as cognitive dietary restraint, is your secret weapon against overeating while still rocking those festive vibes. Superfoods to the Rescue: Get creative with traditional powerhouses like ragi, millets, and lentils. They’re not just nutritious; they’re also incredibly versatile. And hey, why not try a Beetroot and Carrot Halwa? It’s like the classic Gajar Halwa decided to go on a health retreat! Although the festive delicacies are enticing, here are some techniques that will help in mastering the art of eating at social gatherings. Savour the Flavour: Choose your favourite indulgences and savour them like rare delicacies, enjoying them in small portions. Remember, it’s all about quality over quantity. Remix Traditional Recipes with a Dash of Health: Take those classic recipes and give them a healthy makeover. How about a cake gluten-free without compromising on taste? Eliminate excessive Sugary additives from your cake recipe by replacing it with naturally sweet ingredients like honey, stevia, agave, bananas and apricot puree. Cranberry Pistachio Energy Bites: Add a burst of festive colours and flavours to your holiday snacking with these no-bake Christmas Cranberry Pistachio Energy Bites. They’re easy to make, deliciously sweet, and perfect for a quick energy boost or as a fun gift! These Christmas Cranberry Pistachio Energy Bites are not only a treat for the taste buds but also a feast for the eyes with their holiday colours. They’re perfect for quick snack, post-workout treats, or as a charming addition to your holiday spread. Enjoy the sweet, nutty flavours and the joyous energy they bring to your Christmas celebrations.

By incorporating these strategies, we embark on a delightful journey celebrating the union of food and health this New Year’s. Let our approach to food be not just about sustenance but a symphony of flavours that nourish both body and soul. By enjoying every bite like a celebration, we take our dining experience to a new level.

