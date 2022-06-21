The importance of proper sleep for your overall health cannot be overstated. It may help you avoid certain chronic illnesses, keep your brain healthy, and strengthen your immune system. Although many people struggle to get enough sleep, it is generally suggested that you receive between 7 and 9 hours of unbroken sleep each night. You can encourage excellent sleep through a variety of ways, including dietary adjustments, as some foods and beverages have sleep-promoting characteristics .Also Read - 5 Effective Ways to Fall Asleep Quickly And Naturally, Expert Shares Tips

According to Dr Lovneet Batra, “Getting a good sleep is a mandatory part of life that naturally rejuvenates us physiologically, biochemically, and at the cellular and molecular level as well. And generally it is recommended to get 7- 9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.” Also Read - World Sleep Day: 7 Tips to Sleep Better at Night And How it Helps in Improving Quality of Life

But insomnia or sleeplessness has become a common disorder that is affecting a large global population and impairing general health and mental wellbeing.

So, if you are one of them, here are 3 foods that shall slowly soothe your body into a comfortable sleep.

Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha’s main active ingredients are withanolides, which are believed to carry a host of benefits including the ability to ease stress and stress has been linked to poorer sleep quality. Plus, it naturally contains triethylene glycol that may bring on sleepiness.

Almonds: Nuts like almonds are often considered to be a good food for sleep. Almonds contain melatonin as well as essential minerals like magnesium and zinc that are essential to a range of bodily processes. A combination of melatonin, magnesium, and zinc improves sleep efficiency and could assist sleep.

Chamomile Tea: Chamomile tea is a popular herbal tea that may offer a variety of health benefits. Specifically, Chamomile tea is widely regarded as a mild tranquilizer and sleep-inducer. The sedative effects may be due to the flavonoid, apigenin, that binds to benzodiazepine receptors in the brain.

White Rice: Eating high-GI foods, such as white rice, at least 1 hour before bedtime may help you sleep better.

However in some case these little foods that can help you in better sleep:

Bananas: Banana peels are high in tryptophan, yet the fruit itself is low in magnesium. Both of these characteristics could aid in getting a good night’s sleep.