Healthy Lifestyle Tips: 6 Food Items You MUST Replace in Your Kitchen With Healthier Alternative

Healthy Lifestyle Tips: We have both healthy and bad meal options available in our kitchens. Even though we may regularly consume harmful foods, cutting them out is preferable for a healthy lifestyle in general. Following good habits can effectively help us reach our intended health and fitness goals, especially if they are initially started with minimal alterations. As a result, hormone balance and gut health dietician Manpreet suggested finding healthier substitutes for a couple of the foods in our homes. The dietician says, “Small changes in the lifestyle can help you to achieve your health goals.”

6 FOOD ITEMS TO REPLACE IN YOUR KITCHEN NOW

Processed Vegetable Oil TO Cold-Pressed Virgin Oils: Our kitchens frequently utilize processed vegetable oil, which is heavy in polyunsaturated fats and chemically loaded. Vegetable oil use is harmful to our health. Yet, we may swap it out for cold-pressed virgin oils, which are better. Refined White Sugar TO Jaggery/ Coconut Sugar: Consuming refined sugar is associated with diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. Jaggery or coconut sugar, however, are healthier and more nutrient-dense alternatives to refined sugar. Fruit Juice TO Fresh Fruits: Fruit juices are lacking in fibre and, due to their high sugar content, are likely to raise the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Refined Flour TO Millet Flour: Millet flour is rich in dietary fibre and t is also rich in potassium, a mineral that aids in healthy kidneys and heart. Frozen Vegetables TO Fresh Vegetables: Nothing beats fresh vegetables, which is why it’s recommended that we consume seasonal fruits and vegetables. Vegetables are likely to lose certain nutrients during their preparation. Moreover, some of these juices might have sugar or salt added. Market Mixtures TO Puffed Rice Mixture: Manpreet advised replacing the market mixture with poha mixture and shared a healthy recipe. The dietician advised against consuming more than 1-2 handfuls of this poha namkeen mixture in a day.

Dietician Manpreet shares the recipe for puffed rice mixture aka poha mixture for a healthier alternative. Dry roast poha in a kadai. Then roast peanuts, and raisins in ghee and keep them aside separately. Heat one tsp of ghee in a kadai and add spices like mustard seeds, fennel seeds, and curry leaves. Now add roasted chana and sauté for a minute. Add roasted poha, peanuts, chat masala and salt and mix well. Cool completely and store in an airtight glass container.

What are you waiting for? Switch to a healthier lifestyle now!

