It is always difficult to think of good, filling breakfast options to kickstart your day. But you can’t ignore it because breakfast is the king of all meals and gets you going for the day. Here are some healthy breakfast options by celebrity Pilates trainer and nutritionist Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body, who has trained Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Dia Mirza, Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Idli with moong dal and spinach

This is an amazing source of fibre and potassium and it improves your digestion.

Ingredients

1/2 cup yellow moong dal soaked for 3 hours and drained

3/4 cup blanched and roughly chopped spinach

1 tbsp green chilli paste

1 tbsp yoghurt

Salt to taste

1/2 tsp fruit salt

1/4 tsp oil for greasing

Method

Combine the yellow moong dal, spinach and green chillies and blend in a mixer to a smooth paste.

Transfer the mixture into a bowl, add the curd and salt mix well.

Just before steaming, add the fruit salt to the batter and pour 2 tsp water over it.

When the bubbles form, mix gently.

Grease the idli moulds using oil, put a spoonful of the batter into idli moulds and steam in a steamer for 10 to 12 minutes or till the idlis are cooked

Cool slightly, demould and serve immediately with coconut chutney.

Vegetable Bulgur Wheat Khichdi

This is a very healthy, comforting, filling and wholesome meal that can be prepared in less than 30 minutes!

Ingredients

1/2 cup broken wheat dalia

1/4 cup chopped onions

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes

1/4 cup chopped doodhi

1/2 tsp red chilli powder

1/4 cup chopped cauliflower

salt to taste

1/8 tsp turmeric powder

Method

Put the bulgur wheat in a broad non-stick pan and dry roast on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes. Keep aside.

Heat the oil in an open pressure cooker, add the cumin seeds and asafetida and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

Add the ginger, garlic, and onions and sauté on a medium flame for 1 minute.

Add the tomatoes, cauliflower, and bottle gourd. Mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes.

Add the bulgur wheat, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt and 2 cups of water mix well and pressure cook for 3 whistles.

Allow the steam to flow out before opening the lid.

Serve hot.