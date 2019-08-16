When you follow a good night routine, it helps to regenerate the skin cells as you sleep and a good morning routine helps preserve and protect the benefits of the night time routine. An early morning routine for skin will vary according to the skin type and also according to the weather. Changing weather affects the skin in different ways, you will want to exfoliate more in the spring and use a little heavy moisturizer in winters. Here are some basic steps by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics to a healthy morning routine for skin that will help you retain the younger skin forever:

For normal skin

For people with the perfect normal skin, the routine should include washing your face with a light sulphate free cleanser in the morning, this will remove the extra oil and debris from your skin. Use a light toner to shrink the pores of the skin and restore the pH balance. Use a glycolic acid serum for normal skin to remove the dry skin cells. The next step is to moisturize using a light moisturizer. Apply a thin layer on the face and neck and let it sit for a two minutes. Look for ingredients like dimethicone, panthenol and sodium hyaluronate in the moisturizer. Finish with a generous layer of sunscreen on the exposed area of the skin.

For Dry skin

Dry skin has cracks that let the moisture escape through it and therefore you need products that maintain the moisture in the skin. In the morning use a super mild cleanser to wash your face and follow up with a toner. Use a Vitamin and antioxidant serum to prevent the collagen in the skin from breaking down. Follow up with a hydrating moisturizer and a moisturizing SPF.

For Oily skin

Healthy morning skincare routine for oily skin includes use of products that control the excess oil production and keep the skin lightly hydrated. Begin your day by cleaning your face with a cleansing oil to remove the build-up of oil in the night. Follow up washing your face with a cleaning gel, use an alcohol-free toner and oil-free moisturizer. Look for ingredients like sodium PCA and glycerine in the moisturiser. You can also use a moisturizing gel. For oily the best sunscreens are zinc oxide sunscreens.