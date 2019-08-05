Wondering how to make your kids eat veggies? If they scorn at the very mention of vegetables, then you must try these delicious, filling salad recipes. Colourful, tasty and full of nutrients, your kids are sure to love these recipes by Del Monte. You can easily pack these in your kid’s tiffin box because they are easy and quick to make in the morning. All you need are a few ingredients from your kitchen and fresh vegetables. The best part is that they are filling, so you can rest assured your kids will be full for several hours.

Mexican Street Corn Salad

Ingredients

• 250 grams Corn Whole Kernel

• 1 tablespoon Olive Oil

• 4 tablespoons Eggless Mayo

• 1/2 Jalapeno, sliced (optional) 2 tablespoon Coriander/ Hara Dhaniya, finely chopped

• 4 cloves Garlic/Lehsun, minced

• 1 tablespoon Lemon Juice 1/2 tablespoon, Smoked Paprika/ Sookhi Lal Mirch

• 2 pinch Red Chili Powder/ Lal Mirch Powder Salt/Namak, to taste

•

Method

• Heat olive oil in a skillet and saute corn kernels for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

• Turn off the heat and set aside. In a bowl mix mayo with jalapeno, coriander, minced garlic, salt and lemon juice till combined.

• Add sauteed corn kernels to the mayo mix and combine till everything incorporates well and refrigerate until chilled.

• For serving, spoon the mixture in bowls and sprinkle some smoked paprika and chilli powder.

Corn Salad with Radishes, Jalapeño, and Lime in Mint Mayonnaise

Ingredients-

• 1 cup corn kernels

• 4-5 red baby radish, thinly sliced

• 2 Jalapenos, chopped

• Juice of 1 lime

• 4 tablespoon Mint Mayonnaise

• 1 tablespoon coriander leaves

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon white pepper powder

Method

• Boil corns and keep aside.

• Transfer the boiled corns to a plate or bowl. Add Mint Mayonnaise, salt and pepper, give it a mix.

• Now add radish slices, Jalapenos, coriander leaves, mix.

• Serve immediately as an evening snack, or as a side.