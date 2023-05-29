Healthy Skin: 7 Essential Foods to Boost Your Skin’s Collagen Production

Home

A healthy diet plays a massive role in the appearance and youthfulness of your skin. Collagen is the protein that gives your skin a structure, suppleness and stretch. As we age, we produce less collagen in our skin every yea – hence the tendency toward wrinkles and thinning skin we see the older we get. There has been a boom of collagen supplements like gummies, pills, powders but it is not the best route always to boost skin’s collagen productions. It’s best to follow something natural as well as changing your dietary habits. So, today we will tell you top 7 foods that can boost your skin’s collagen.

7 Essential Foods to Boost Your Skin’s Collagen Production

Fish and shellfish: Unlike other meats, fish and shellfish have bones that are made of collagen. It contains marine collagen that is most easily absorbed and is the rich source of collagen peptides. Fish is all the best source of vitamin C that improves hair, skin and eyesight. Egg whites: Egg whites have large amounts of proline, one of the amino acids necessary for collagen production. Citrus fruits: Vitamin C plays a massive role in the production of pro-collagen. Therefore, getting enough vitamin C is vital Berries: Though citrus tends to get all the glory for its vitamin C content, berries are high in antioxidants, which protects the skin from damage. Leafy greens: Leafy greens play an essential role in a healthy diet. Spinach and other green salads are known for its antioxidant properties that increases the precursor to collagen in the skin. Beans: Beans are high-protein food that often contain the amino acids necessary for collagen synthesis. Tomatoes: Another hidden source of vitamin C are tomatoes, they boost a large amount of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant for skin support.

