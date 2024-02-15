Home

Healthy Skincare: 5 Essential Dietary Picks to Transform Your Skin Inside Out

Nutritionist recommends incorporating these 5 essential dietary picks into your daily meals for optimal skin health and radiance.

When it comes to skincare, every step matters. And this isn’t limited to external treatments. Your dietary choices play a significant role in nourishing skin from within. If you want skin that is internally healthy as well as externally glowing, you need to be consistent. This means making adjustments in your daily diet that lead to long-term benefits. Achieving radiant, healthy skin isn’t just about what you apply- it’s also about nourishing your body within. Here are 5 essential dietary picks recommended by Nutritionist Lovneet Batra that will support your skin’s natural beauty.

5 ESSENTIAL DIETARY CHOICES FOR HEALTHY SKIN

1. Lycopene: A mighty antioxidant that’s like sunscreen from the inside out.

Sources:

Tomatoes (especially cooked)

Watermelon (a summer favourite)

Papaya

Benefits: Research shows lycopene can reduce sunburn by up to 40% making it a must for your anti-aging arsenal

2. Isoflavones: Plant estrogens that give your skin a bounce-back

Sources:

Soy milk and tofu (great in smoothies or paneer recipes)

Lentils (a staple in Indian diets)

Benefits: Clinical studies indicate isoflavones improve skin thickness and elasticity, visibly reducing the lines.

3. Vitamin C: The cornerstone of a bright, even-toned complexion

Sources:

Amla (Indian gooseberry, a Vitamin C powerhouse)

Guava

Green and red bell peppers

Benefits: A daily dose of 75-90 mg can significantly boost collagen, vital for skin strength and elasticity.

4. Omega-3: Fatty acids that kiss inflammation goodbye

Sources:

Alsi (flaxseeds, perfect in ladoos and smoothies)

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Benefits: Omega-3s can reduce the occurrence of acne and skin redness by up to 42%.

5. Vitamin E: A skin protecting antioxidant that locks in hydration

Sources:

Sunflowers (add to chutneys or salads)

Almonds

Spinach

Benefits: Applying Vitamin E can reduce UV damage in the skin, and when eaten, it works wonders in moisturising skin from within.

