Who doesn’t love tapioca! From khichdis to vadas and even kheer, you may have eaten tapioca in different forms. This tapioca kokum chaat is an offbeat way to have your regular chaat. The pairing of tapioca pearls with the chaat mixture and serving kokum shots as a cooler is a unique take on your usual pani puri or golgappas. The tanginess from the kokum marries the tapioca chat mixture well making it a perfect recipe for the monsoons. Did you know that kokum is an incredibly powerful ingredient that you can add to your daily diet? Kokum has plenty of dietary fibre, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium and manganese. As a powerhouse of nutrients, kokum can help fight a number of diseases and infections by building your immunity. It is also very useful in accelerating weight loss. You have to try this recipe by Executive Chef Jerson Fernandes, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort.

Tapioca kokum chaat

Ingredients:

Tapioca pearls 100 gms

Tapioca root 50gms

Chopped onion 50gms

Chopped tomatoes 50gms

Chopped coriander 50gms

Chopped green chilly 15gms

Lemon juice 1lemon

Chat masala 1 tsp

Chopped green mango 1 tbsp

Kokum 100gms

Puri 6nos

Nylon sev 50gms

Tapioca slices 100gms

Chilli powder 1 tsp

Method:

1) Wash and soak the tapioca pearls for 1/2 hour after which it would bloom.

2) Finely chop onion, tomatoes, chillies and coriander.

3) Mix the tapioca pearls with chopped items. Add chat masala, lemon juice and allow to rest for 5minutes.

For making the kokum extract

4) In the meantime prepare kokum extract, by boiling kokum and then allowing it to chill, strain and mix well.

5) Puncture the puris and stuff the tapioca mixture in it and top it with sev and chopped coriander.

6) Fill the shot glasses with chilled kokum extract and top it with the stuffed puris.

7) Serve with sliced and deep-fried tapioca slices marinated with chilli powder and salt and topped with finely chopped tomatoes, onions and coriander.