Drumsticks or moringa is one of the most powerful Indian superfoods you can have. It is one of the oldest foods that our parents and grandparents and even those before them had been regularly eating it as part of their daily meals. It has got to be one of the most underrated vegetables. The best part is that the drumsticks and their flowers and leaves are all very useful and impart different health benefits. From having abundant vitamins and minerals to blood purifying and immunity boosting, drumsticks have strong properties to treat and prevent a number of diseases and conditions. Mandira Gowri, Wellness Influencer, Reset Wellness Centre tells us how to effectively use drumsticks.

If you’re taking drumstick as a supplement, taking it in capsule form won’t supply large amounts of nutrients. Include the fresh pods or leaves in your daily meal to utilize the best benefits.

Dried drumstick infused tea can be easily prepared at home for easy consumption. Add 3-4 drumsticks to boiling water and let it soak for a minute or two before adding honey. Sip on this twice a day to see best results.

Consuming drumsticks on a regular basis may help you streamline blood circulation well. Dried drumstick and moringa leaf powder can make amazing smoothies too. Add them in any of your favourite fruit smoothie after a workout and let the vegetable do its magic.

The most effective way to include this in your diet is by adding it to your dal or sambar. It adds an extra crunch to the curry without spoiling the taste. Drumstick leaves can be used to make a dry dish. Pan fry the chopped leaves with olive oil and some salt to taste and you are good to go.

You can add fresh drumstick leaves and pods to your favourite soup to enjoy its benefits. They don’t lose their effectiveness when dried or boiled.