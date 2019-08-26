Running out of ideas for dinner recipes? Here is inspiration from expert chefs.

BHARLI WANGI

INGREDIENTS:

• Small Sized Aubergine 100gms.

• Grated Coconut 80gms.

• Crushed Peanut 50gms.

• Jaggery 20gms.

• Chopped Chilly 10gms.

• Chopped Ginger 10gms.

• Chopped Coriander 10gms.

• Chopped Onion 30gms.

• Ginger and Garlic Paste 15gms.

• Coriander Powder 10gms.

• Cumin Powder 10gms.

• Turmeric Powder 10gms.

• Chilli Powder 10gms.

• Garam Masala Powder 15gms.

• Curry Leaf 05gms.

• Salt To Taste

RECIPE:

STUFFING FOR BRINJAL

• Slit the aubergine in 4 halves

• Mix grated coconut, crushed peanut, jaggery, chopped chilly, ginger, and coriander. Add salt to taste and mix well

• Stuff this mixture in the aubergine

• Roast the stuffed aubergine in an oven

FOR GRAVY

• Make coconut paste, and keep it aside

• In a pan, use oil, add curry leaf and chopped onion. Sauté it and put Ginger and Garlic Paste. Sauté It Again

• Add garam masala powder and cook it nicely

• Now add the coconut paste and cook it

• Add the roasted aubergine in the gravy and check the seasoning

• Serve it hot

BY CHEF DINESH MHATRE, THE BRASSERIE, HILTON MUMBAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Braised lamb chops, Trio Poriyal, Laalmaas jus, Spinach crisp

Ingredients:-

• Lamb chops 160gm

• Carrot 30gm

• French Beans 30gm

• Cauliflower 30gm

• Fresh grated coconut 50 gm

• Cumin seeds 3 gm

• Cinnamon whole 1 gm

• Bay leaf 1 gm

• Green cardamom 1 gm

• Aniseed 1 gm

• Star anise 1 gm

• Onion 20 gm

• Spinach 20 gm

• Ginger 2 gm

• Garlic 2 gm

• Mustard seeds 2 gm

• Turmeric 1 gm

• Cumin powder 1 gm

• Red chilli Powder 1 gm

• Curry Leaves 1 gm

• Oil 300 ml

• Salt To Taste

Procedure:-

• First of all, marinate the lamb chop with spices and keep aside.

• Now heat oil, add whole spices cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaf, star anise. Once it starts crackling, add onion and sauté it nicely, now add ginger garlic paste and tomatoes, coriander powder, cumin powder, degghi mirch powder, cardamom powder and aniseed powder. Add mutton stock in it. Simmer it for 20 minutes.

• Now add lamb chops in this gravy and cook it until get tender.

• Heat oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaf cumin seeds, green chillies, chopped onion and whole red chillies, temper it and now add diced carrot, beans and cauliflower. Now add Indian spices and finish it with freshly grated coconut and chopped coriander.

• Now make a crisp of spinach by dipping it in a light batter of gram flour mixed with turmeric, cumin and coriander powder.

• Arrange in plates and serve hot.

By Executive Chef, Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli