Looking for interesting and healthy seafood recipes? You have got to try whipping up these dishes by expert chefs.

Malbari fish curry

Ingredients

Seer Fish- 100 gm

Grated Coconut- 50 gm

Ginger- 1/4th inch

Pureed Tamarind- ½ cup

Salt- 1 tsp

Powdered turmeric- 1/4th tsp

Green Chilies- 2 small

Red Chilli Powder- ½ tsp

Finely chopped shallots- 2 tbsp

Method

1. Grind the coconut and turmeric powder with a little water to form a fine paste.

2. Combine the tamarind extract, red chilli powder, ginger, salt and green chillies in a pan. Add the ground coconut paste and mix well. Place the pan over a medium flame.

3. Simmer for two minutes. Add fish and salt. Cook for a few minutes till the mixture starts to harden.

4. Fry the tempering ingredients in coconut oil and add to the fish. Add the onions and stir gently. Remove after a minute. Serve hat with rice.

By Chef Ratheesh, Sterling Wayanad

Sticky rice with wild mushroom shrimps

Ingredients:

2 cups sticky rice, uncooked

2 tsp Rice wine

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp light soy sauce

2nos Dried lotus leaves (soaked in water for 5 minutes)

2 shallots, Chopped

2 nos Fresh red chillies, sliced thinly

2 cloves garlic, chopped

5 to 6 Medium Prawns (cleaned cut into two)

3 to 4 Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced thinly

½ Cup Mix wild mushroom, sliced thinly

½ tsp sugar

½ tsp ground pepper

Salt to taste

Method:

• Soak the sticky rice 4 to 5 hours, drain the water.

• Add the sticky rice with seasoning ingredients and the shrimp, mushroom, mix well and set aside.

• Place about 1 cup of sticky rice mixture in the centre of each lotus leaf.

• Wrap the lotus leaves by folding one edge over the rice mixture. Then fold in the opposite two sides, giving shape to the package. Roll up the remaining leaf.

• Placed the wrapped into the bamboo steamer basket.

• Set up a steamer with water boiling underneath. Arrange bamboo basket in the steamer and steam for 30 minutes, or till cooked and you can open the leaves from top to check.

• Serve hot in the bamboo steamer.

By Chef Ranjan Samal, Executive Chef, The Tamara Kodai