Looking for interesting and healthy seafood recipes? You have got to try whipping up these dishes by expert chefs.
Malbari fish curry
Ingredients
Seer Fish- 100 gm
Grated Coconut- 50 gm
Ginger- 1/4th inch
Pureed Tamarind- ½ cup
Salt- 1 tsp
Powdered turmeric- 1/4th tsp
Green Chilies- 2 small
Red Chilli Powder- ½ tsp
Finely chopped shallots- 2 tbsp
Method
1. Grind the coconut and turmeric powder with a little water to form a fine paste.
2. Combine the tamarind extract, red chilli powder, ginger, salt and green chillies in a pan. Add the ground coconut paste and mix well. Place the pan over a medium flame.
3. Simmer for two minutes. Add fish and salt. Cook for a few minutes till the mixture starts to harden.
4. Fry the tempering ingredients in coconut oil and add to the fish. Add the onions and stir gently. Remove after a minute. Serve hat with rice.
By Chef Ratheesh, Sterling Wayanad
Sticky rice with wild mushroom shrimps
Ingredients:
2 cups sticky rice, uncooked
2 tsp Rice wine
1 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp oyster sauce
1 tsp light soy sauce
2nos Dried lotus leaves (soaked in water for 5 minutes)
2 shallots, Chopped
2 nos Fresh red chillies, sliced thinly
2 cloves garlic, chopped
5 to 6 Medium Prawns (cleaned cut into two)
3 to 4 Shiitake Mushrooms, sliced thinly
½ Cup Mix wild mushroom, sliced thinly
½ tsp sugar
½ tsp ground pepper
Salt to taste
Method:
• Soak the sticky rice 4 to 5 hours, drain the water.
• Add the sticky rice with seasoning ingredients and the shrimp, mushroom, mix well and set aside.
• Place about 1 cup of sticky rice mixture in the centre of each lotus leaf.
• Wrap the lotus leaves by folding one edge over the rice mixture. Then fold in the opposite two sides, giving shape to the package. Roll up the remaining leaf.
• Placed the wrapped into the bamboo steamer basket.
• Set up a steamer with water boiling underneath. Arrange bamboo basket in the steamer and steam for 30 minutes, or till cooked and you can open the leaves from top to check.
• Serve hot in the bamboo steamer.
By Chef Ranjan Samal, Executive Chef, The Tamara Kodai