Looking for healthy, offbeat, savoury recipes? Try these by expert chefs from renowned restaurant kitchens across India.

Roasted Garlic Scallion Bulb, Barley Upma With Curry Leaf oil

Serves: 1

INGREDIENTS

120 Nos Barley

10-20 Gms Garlic

2 Nos Scallion Bulbs

1 Nos Lemon

10 Ml Extra Virgin Olive oil

10 Gms Pepper crush

10 Gms Salt

40 Gms Broccoli

10 Gms Curry Leaves

10 Gms Cumin Seeds

05 Gms Mustard Seeds

METHOD OF PREPARATION

1. Soak barley for 1 hour, boil & keep aside.

2. In a pan, heat olive oil crackle Mustard Seeds, Cumin, add roasted garlic cloves & scallion bulbs.

3. Now add curry leaves & boiled barley.

4. Adjust seasoning & serve with curry leaf oil.

For 10-day Marinated Parmesan Crumble

5. Marinate a block of parmesan with lime rind, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil

6. Keep for 10 days in cold temperature.

For Plating

7. Pan Fry the Crumbed Broccoli Hearts & Top it up with Crumbled Marinated Parmesan.

By Chef Savio Sabino Fernandes, Executive Sous Chef, Elior India

Pithivier

Ingredients

For Puff pastry

Flour 250gms

Salt 5gms

Butter 60gms

Cold water 120ml

Butter for lamination 225gms

For Frangipani filling

Unsalted butter 150gms

Caster sugar 150gms

Eggs 2nos

Dark rum 30ml

Almond flour 140gms

Refined flour 20gms

Salt a pinch

Orange zest 01nos

Directions:

Puff pastry

• In the mixer, combine the flour, salt, 60gms butter and kneed on low speed until the butter is completely mixed into the flour. Add water and continue to mix on low speed until the dough comes together. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface and shape it into about 12cm square.

• Place the dough on a baking sheet, cover it and refrigerate for 20 to 30 minutes.

• Remove from the refrigerator and make a rectangle shape. Keep the semi-soft butter centre of the dough and fold both sides. Sheet the dough again in a rectangular shape and fold it two-ways. Keep doing the process three times and keep the dough in the fridge.

For the filling

Beat the butter and caster sugar together in a large bowl until creamy. Mix in the eggs, rum, salt and orange zest, then fold in the ground almonds and flour.

Pithivier

• Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a large round, about 3mm thick. Cut out a 28cm round and put it on the prepared baking tray.

• Spread the filling over the pastry, leaving a 2cm clear margin around the edge.

• Roll out the remaining pastry and cut another 28cm circle. Lay this on top of the filing and press the edges of the pastry firmly together to seal. Chill for at least 1 hour.

• Using the pastry brush, brush the entire top of the pastry with the remaining egg wash. Poke a hole in middle of the circular mound at the centre and then, starting from the centre of this hole, use the tip of the paring knife to trace a curved sun-ray pattern into the mound, spacing the rays 1/2 to 1 inch apart and covering the entire mound with the curved rays.

• You should have eighteen to twenty-four rays. Don’t cut all the way through the puff, just lightly score the dough with the tip of the knife. Trace a crosshatch pattern on the petals.

• Bake it in a 180*C for 60 to 70 minutes until the dough is entirely golden brown and baked through.

By Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre