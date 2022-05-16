Heatwaves and scorching sun can induce a variety of ailments. From slight heat cramps to deadly heat strokes, it can affect your health in adverse ways and should not be taken lightly. People with respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses, in particular, should take precautions to avoid worsening difficulties in the event of high heat. According to IMD, Indian Metrological Department, Delhi touched 49 degress yesterday, making delhites worried what June might have stored for them. North India is experiencing an extraordinary heat wave, with temperatures in many places approaching 50 degrees Celsius.Also Read - West Bengal: Teachers’ Association Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Reconsider 45-Day Summer Vacation Order Amid Heatwave

According to Dr. Sandeep Patil, Chief intensivist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, “Some common symptoms of heat exhaustion include high body temperature, nausea, altered mental state, changes in sweating patterns, rapid breathing, and severe headaches. While heat exhaustion is preventable and rarely life-threatening, untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys, and muscles. The damage worsens when the treatment is delayed, increasing the risk of serious complications or death. If a person has symptoms of heat exhaustion, it is important to seek immediate medical care, especially if the situation does not improve in an hour”. Also Read - Delhi Records Hottest Day In 12 Years, Gurgaon Crosses 45 Degrees For First Time In April | Top Developments

While we can’t do anything about the heat, we can take steps to protect ourselves from it and stay healthy. Here are five easy ways to keep your body healthy while also keeping yourself cool in summers: Also Read - Hot Weather Conditions Prevail in Haryana, Punjab; Mercury Reaches 44 Degrees In Gurugram

5 ways to protect yourself from heat waves:

Water, lemon aid, fruit juices, Chass/ Lassi, etc. are excellent choices to stay cool

Staying hydrated is essential throughout the summer because it keeps your body running smoothly. Sweating is caused by excessive heat, which depletes your energy and electrolytes. You may restore your body’s electrolytes by drinking water with mineral-rich fruits like watermelon, lemon, and kiwi. Fluids in any form, such as lemonades, fruit juices, Chass/ Lassi, assist your body in regaining fluid balance.

Use an umbrella, cap, and sunglasses when you step out

Whenever you step out in summer, it is essential to protect yourself from exposure to the sun’s harmful UV rays. The hazardous rays of the sun can cause our skin dry, tanned, pigmentated and uneven. Use an umbrella, cap, and sunglasses whenever you step out to protect your skin from harmful heat waves.

Stick to salads and fruit for something refreshing and filling

Break up your three daily meals into five or six smaller ones to combat the natural tiredness that causes because by heat. Also, stay away from heavy, spicy foods. Meat and other heavy foods produce heat during preparation and digestion. For something refreshing and filling, stick to salads and fruit.

Prefer to drink water from clay pots (Matke ka Pani)

In the summer, fridge water is too cold and water kept outside is too hot, So, clay pots provide us the perfect drinking water. It is gentle for the throat and can be easily consumed by people suffering from a cold or cough due to its ideal cooling effect.

Not venturing outdoors during the peak hot hours

If at all possible, avoid going outside when the temperature is too hot. Prefer to go later in the evening when the temperature is a bit cooler. if you’re working outside in the heat, stop and go inside to cool off, especially if you feel lightheaded, confused, or faint.

We hope these tips turn out to be helpful for you!