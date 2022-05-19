Helly Shah in a Glitzy Green Shimmery Gown Makes a Stylish Debut at Cannes 2022| See Photos

TV actor Helly Shah made a smashing debut on the Cannes Film Festival’s red carpet. The actor who is known for portraying lead roles in Swaragini slipped into an oh-so-gorgeous glitzy green gown with sheer details. The small screen diva made several heads turn in her direction as she arrived at the red carpet.Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

Her green-hued gown was from the shelves of Ziad Nakad and features a plunging neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit and a sheer cape. The gown was adorned with shimmering accents, which raised the glam quotient even more. The gown was a show-stealer on the red carpet. Her gown is from Ziad Nakad's special collection. She was styled by Natasha Bothra.

The actor shared stunning of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Thankful and Grateful Debut at Cannes couldn't have been a better one … Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT #festivaldecannes #cannes2022 #cannes"

Check out Helly Shah’s look at Cannes 2022 red carpet:

Designer Ziad Nakad also shared Helly’s look on official Instagram handle.

The actor decided to tie her hair in a sleek bun. For the glam, she opted for a dewy base, perfectly defined brows, nude lips and highlighter. She looked ravishing in that outfit!

For the unversed, the actor is attending the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her feature film Kaya Palat. The movie is a dark thriller and is helmed by Shoaib Nikash Shah. The film also features Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan.

What are your thoughts on her look?