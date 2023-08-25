Home

Hema Malini Showcases Vrindavan in a Beautiful Digital Hand-Print Green-Yellow Saree Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh, Watch Exclusive Video

Hema Malini is the epitome of grace and there is no denying the fact about our very own dream girl. Her fashion sense and love for sarees is something that defines her elegant persona. She gracefully carries the title ‘Dream Girl‘. At the launch of her coffee table book ‘Chal Mann Vrindavan‘ in Delhi on Thursday, Hema Malini mesmerised us with her gorgeous looks in a beautiful green-yellow intricating saree design that showcases the enchanting world of Vrindavan.

Hema Malini exclusively told India.com that she has worn the 9-yard garment designed by Sulakshana Monga. The collection presents an extensive range of sarees to cater to every woman’s discerning taste. Their curated selection showcases the finest craftsmanship and intricate designs that make digital hand-printed sarees timeless pieces of art.

Hema Malini’s saree that she wore recently transports you to the enchanting world of Vrindavan’s panoramic garden. The focal point of this ensemble is the intricately embroidered blouse, showcasing the captivating tale of the garden. The saree is priced at Rs 3.5 lakh.

The veteran actress completed her look with navratan stone studded handcrafted necklace with pearl string, secured with a drawstring closure. Hema Malini also graced her look with a small mangtika and earings.

Sulakshana Monga’s collection is infused with exquisite tales and miniature art inspired by the fabled stories of Vrindavan.

Hema, who is a Lok Sabha member from Mathura, became the Chief Editor for the book Chal Mann Vrindavan which has a compilation of glossy and unique photographs of the temples and architectural marvels of Mathura-Vrindavan.

Watch India.com’s Exclusive Video of Hema Malini Flaunting Her Gorgeous Saree:

