Bigg Boss OTT evicted contestant Urfi Javed was recently spotted at the airport wearing a denim crop top and jeans. While it’s good to see Urfi all smiles for the paparazzi, the risqué outfit, however, took away all the attention and left netizens disappointed. The denim crop top/jacket featured a frayed hem and gave a sneak peek of her light pastel coloured bra. Urfi tied her hair in a ponytail and flashed a million-dollar smile for the camera.Also Read - Nikki Tamboli To Join Bigg Boss OTT Contestants For a Special Task This Weekend?

Her recent airport look was not appreciated by the netizens. However, trolls had a field day pointing out what’s wrong with her outfit. A short video was posted by the paps on social media. A user wrote, ‘What nonsense is this? Who wears such clothes… disgusting..’. Dissatisfied with the inscription on her jacket, a user wrote, ‘Stop using plastic’ to which another replied, ‘Stop using plastic? what an irony, there must be 1/2 kg on her face and products she uses count more..hypocrisy.’ Also Read - Nora Fatehi Means Serious Business in a Black Peplum And Pants Worth Rs 92K

Instagram users in disbelief wrote, ‘What the hell is she even wearing. where is the fashion police.’ Where one wrote, ‘Fashion disaster!!’, another called her ensemble ‘Vulgar and cheap’. One user said, “Lol her top ran out of material😂” (sic) Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat Kisses Shamita Shetty on Neck as They Patch up After Fight, Fans go Gaga - Check Tweets

Check out the video here:

Urfi is popularly known for portraying the role of Avni in the TV show ‘Bade Bhaiyya ki Dulhania,’ Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2. She made several headlines and has a massive fan base post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT. Although, she stayed in the house for a short interval but managed to gauge a lot of limelight.

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s airport look?