Herbal Skincare: 8 Tips to Keep Your Skin Moisturised in Winters By Shahnaz Husain

Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain enlists few herbal skincare tips to follow this winter season.

Winter Skincare: 8 Herbal Ways to Protect Your Skin and Keep it Moisturised in Cold Weather

The winter season can be very treacherous for the skin. Harsh winds, low humidity, and indoor heating can leave our skin feeling dry, flaky, and in need of some extra care. Instead of relying on commercial skincare products filled with chemicals, consider embracing a winter-friendly herbal skincare routine. Nature offers a plethora of herbs that can nourish, hydrate, and protect your skin during the colder months. So, here are some tips and face masks to include in your skincare routine this season.

Use Aloe Vera Gel: If your skin is normal to dry, start using a cleansing gel containing aloe vera, morning and night so that it cleanses the skin without disturbing the moisture balance. Apply it on the skin and wipe off with moist cotton wool. For oily skin, wash your face with a neem and tulsi face wash. Use rose water to tone the skin after cleansing. Use Rose Water: Hydration is key during the winter months, and rosewater is a herbal remedy that can work wonders. Rich in antioxidants, rosewater helps maintain the skin’s pH balance and provides a burst of hydration. Use a rosewater toner after cleansing to prepare your skin for the following skincare steps. Nourishing Herbal Face Masks: Treat your skin to a weekly herbal face mask to provide it with the extra nourishment it needs. Ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, and oatmeal can work wonders in hydrating and calming irritated winter skin. Mix these herbs with honey or yogurt for a natural mask that will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Use Homemade Honey Face Mask: In your home and right there on the kitchen shelf are many ingredients for winter skincare. For example, honey is one of the best natural skin moisturizers. So, to unlock it best benefits for dry skin, in a bowl, mix 1 teaspoon rosewater and milk powder, and finally add 1/2 teaspoon honey to it. Now apply this mixture on the face and wash off after 20 minutes for soft and moisturised skin. Use Herbal-Infused Oils: Incorporate herbal-infused oils into your winter skincare routine for an added layer of protection. Oils like jojoba, almond, or olive oil infused with herbs like chamomile or calendula can help lock in moisture and create a protective barrier against the harsh winter elements. Carrot And Turnip Face Mask: Carrots are rich in carotenoids and are a great source of Vitamin A, which display powerful antioxidant properties and are also responsible for the bright red and orange hues. While turnips are amazing cleansers, plus, they are also known for their soothing properties that make the skin smooth. Start by boiling carrots and turnips in water, then cool them and mash them into a pulp. Apply this pulp on the face and wash off with plain water after half an hour. Malai For Winter Skincare: Malai is rich in fats, especially triglycerides and fatty acids. These components act as natural moisturizers, providing intense hydration to the skin. During winter, when the air tends to be dry and harsh, using malai on your face and body can prevent dryness and flakiness, leaving your skin soft and supple. The lactic acid present in malai acts as a gentle exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. This contributes to smoother and healthier-looking skin. Additionally, malai has soothing properties that can alleviate irritation and redness, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin. Combine malai with ingredients like honey, oatmeal, or turmeric for a hydrating and revitalizing face mask. This can address multiple skin concerns, including dryness, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Herbal Lip Balms: Don’t forget to give your lips some love during the winter season. Craft a herbal lip balm containing ingredients like beeswax, shea butter, and herbal extracts such as peppermint or chamomile. This will keep your lips soft, supple, and protected from the drying effects of cold winds.

