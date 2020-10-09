Remote working is not an easy task! And work from home is here to stay, thanks to the surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country and the world. Work from home culture has taken a serious toll on our routine and mental health. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in an Instagram post shared how can one stay fit while working from home. Also Read - Experts Explain: How Rising Pollution, Winter Could Worsen COVID-19 Situation

The wellness coach has created 3 easy chair exercises which can be done in a span of five minutes. "Easy chair exercise for back and legs. For pain and cramps. To strengthen the back and legs. Very useful if you are spending a lot of time sitting on a chair. Can do this every day. Repeat on both legs," she wrote.

Watch the Video:

These exercises can be done in between your webinar session or meetings.

This is not the first time Rujuta has enlightened us with easy exercises. Recently, she made a simple workout plan which can be done in 3 minutes every hour while working from home.

“5 must-do exercises for ‘work from home’ To keep the body active and mind calm. Sequence –

After every half hour of sitting, stand up for 3 mins

After every 1 hour, do 1 exercise for 5 reps

Repeat for 5 hours

Will help with strengthening back, neck, legs, chest and core,” she wrote.

