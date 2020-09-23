Draping a saree is an art and not everyone is a born artist. For those few, we have the internet. Since a saree look is achievable and manageable, it can be put up in various forms. One of those ways is to reuse saree as a lehenga dupatta. Furthermore, as a result of the enormous expanse of material gives you plenty of choices for styling. Also Read - COVID-19: Blood Test to Predict High-Risk COVID Patients, Say Researchers

If you are looking for ways to drape a saree with a fancy dupatta, scroll through and find five fashion hacks that might turn many eyeballs towards you. Pulkit Gogna, Founder, Bharatsthali Sarees tells us how to drape that dupatta saree in style. Also Read - Mouni Roy Looks Casual and Chic in a Little Black Dress

#1 Combine Prints Also Read - Here’s How Your Skin and Hair Are Getting Impacted Due to Anxiety, Read On

This will require some style guides before you began consolidating any prints. If you choose a geometric print, get both saree and dupatta prints in this. If you want to blend floral prints, at that point you can go for huge and little prints in certain ideas or shading in both. Blend stripes in with polkas or Indian Prints like Ajrakh, kalamkari with innovative print mixes, for instance, digital prints.

#2 Or Go for Similar Prints

This essentially implies you can utilize similar textures, same work ideas, or weave or prints however in various forms. Saree in Banarasi silk Jaal weave and dupatta in banarasi silk however in buttas hung together is a classic piece. Styling a chikankari saree with a stall in chikankari work with more subtleties of gotta, zari, or mirror work to improve the drape look.

#3 Try with Two Dupattas

This is the simplest method to get a cream look with one saree and dupatta. Don’t forget that you will require the same textures of the sari and dupatta while they still can be in contrasting colours. Mixing to various weave patterns like a plain and an ikat weave can work.

#4 Accessorizing is the key

Flaunt your curves, wearing a popular midriff belt on a lehenga or Anarkali suit, when you wrap your dupatta the creased way. Let it hold the creases properly on one side, while the opposite end falls free!

#5 Experiment with the styles

If you need to go by the rule, you can have full creases both over the abdomen and furthermore at the back. This adds a flary look to the clothing and subsequently suits individuals with a sleek frame. You might need to combine it with a plain shirt and skirt, so it doesn’t turn into an overly dressed look.

Wearing it as a loose wrap has an easy and easygoing look to it. This is a half saree drape; however, the creases fall freely and are not stuck to the body. You can likewise drape it to flaunt the designs of your skirt.

If you are searching for a boho-stylish look, at that point this one is for you. It has a simple and fun look to it. This is additionally an exceptionally straightforward strategy where you just wrap it around the neck and afterward crease it on either half or pin it to the back. Here you additionally get back creases and you get the chance to flaunt your sari in the entirety of its magnificence. If you choose to not go overboard, you can match it with a blouse and skirt.

A simple approach to look tasteful particularly for winters. Wear your shawl in velvet with your saree. To make it effortless, simply weave your open pallu saree wrap and include the shawl on the other shoulder as a second pallu look. That’s it and you are ready to turn eyeballs.