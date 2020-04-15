While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent decision of lockdown extension is an essential step for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, it has left people wondering how to further utilize this blessing in disguise. If you are also done house partying, scrolling social media platforms, sipping the much in trend Dalgona coffee and mastered all possible recipes. Here is an extension for things you could possibly do to quarantine like a pro. It’s time to embrace the moment and cherish the little things in life while you stay home and stay safe. Also Read - Coronavirus Cases Now Over 20 Lakh Worldwide, Spain Reports Biggest Jump

Fitness Also Read - Coronavirus: Total Cases Rise to 11933, Deaths at 392; Govt Identifies 170 Hotspot Districts | 10 Points

If all that yummy mummy food has taken a toss over your belly, worry not. There are numerous ways to lose those extra kilos gained by basic home workout. In case you are missing the dance floor already, you can Zumba it out and have a fun-filled workout session. Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Katrina Kaif among others has been a great motivator for fans to adapt daily work out session and remain fit. There are infinite trending app and website guiding your way to fitness One such is Cult.live, a group fitness class streamed through the app. Pilates by Namrata Purohit, HealthifyMe are some of the other fitness saviours amid the lockdown. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: COVID-19 Cases Soar to 1,578, Death Toll at 32

Entertainment

While the Ramayana has given us all a special throwback to 90’s entertainment, Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix too have been significant support during the lockdown. Binge-watching has never gone out of fashion and will most likely continue to be the major source of entertainment for many. If you are looking forward to hook on to interesting web series Strangers Things, Money Heist, The crown should be the next on your must-watch list.

Read

If you are a book worm and pretty much done with the ones you have, e- books are the way forward. Recently launched Plagued by Anirudh Arun, A Pandemic Survivor Story is a work of fiction based on the current COVID-19 pandemic and is a story about survival and hope. What better than a book that drives you through the entire pandemic and lets you see how it will probably end. The book not only explains the entire pandemic but also let you indirectly contribute to the warriors in the frontline through PM Cares Fund. The author of the book has pledged to contribute all the earnings from the book to the PM Cares Fund. So, if you haven’t made a contribution yet, this book gives you that chance.

Indoor Games

Remember those days of draw 4, check & mate? What better time to bond a little more with family and siblings while playing the games we have played while growing up. Games such as UNO, Ludo, Chess or even Carrom board will sure give you the biggest of joys during the quarantine days!

Kitchen Garden

How lovely is it to plant your own vegetable, watch it grow and use the same in the food cooked at home? For all those who have a green thumb in the house, can plant some veggies such as red and green chillies, tomatoes, mint and even bitter gourd at home and have your little kitchen garden.