Ankita Lokhande recently married Vicky Jain and the entire internet is gushing over their wedding pics. Her attire for different functions is now the talk of the town as they look elegant and mesmerising. Her fashion choices have always been A game since day 1.

Wondering about the cost of her lehenga? We have you covered. Here floral lehenga from mehendi ceremony costs Rs 1.6 lakh. The making of the lehenga took 45 days to complete with 15 hand karigars. The making of the jewelry took 28 hours of hard work and determination by the local karigars of Kolkata. The floral lehenga was pastel and it complemented well with the groom’s attire. The groom, Vicky, wore pastel dhoti pants with a kurta and draped dupatta in style. The bride, on the other hand, wore a blooming tale lehenga. Also Read - Step Inside TMKOC’s Munmun Dutta Aka Babita’s Lavish House With White-Golden Interiors And Spacious Balcony



The sleeveless blouse was white in base with multicolored floral embroidery. Ankita wore a white base lehenga which also had multicolored floral hand embroidery with a pink patchwork dupatta. The dupatta was made of organza fabric.

Ankita’s ensemble was from the house of ace Indian fashion designer Siddhartha Bansal. His eponymous label is based on crafted prints and embroideries with feminine cuts while taking inspiration from Indian textile crafts and creating a fusion.

The price of the lehenga is worth Rs 1,63,500 and is available on the official website of the designer. Check it out here.

According to the designer,” The ensemble is intricately and painstakingly crafted by 15 hand Karigars, using crafts like dapka work, pita work and combinations of millions of sequins adorned with patch work. The journey of the outfit took 45 days from sketches to the actual ensemble. As the name suggests, the ensemble gives a fresh blooming feel to the bride as she is steps to the new journey of life with a big smile and joy in her heart.”

For accessories, she chose Dhiraj Aayushi’s Kanyaadhan edition that had embroidered earrings, a necklace, maangtika, haathphool and a phool baju. According to the Dhiraj, the creation of this jewelry took 28 hours of hard work by local karigars of Kolkata. For makeup, she chose pink lipstick with a dewy look.