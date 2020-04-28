Craving for Chinese foods during quarantine? Thinking of satisfying your taste buds? If yes, Chicken Hakka Noodles is what you can prepare at home. Warm and fresh noodles with chicken can make your lockdown day, just perfect. If you don’t know how to make this dish, here is a step-to step guide. You just need a few ingredients and interest to polish your cooking skills. Here we go: Also Read - Kiara Advani Gets Trolled For Her Latest Picture in Yellow Dress, Netizens Call Her 'Maggi Noodles'
Ingredients:
Egg noodles: 250 gm
Onion: 1/2 cup
Carrot: 2 tbs
Cabbage: 4 tbs
Soy sauce: 2 tbs
Red chili sauce: 1 tbs
Black pepper as required
Garlic: 1 tbs
Spring onion whites: 1 tbs
Capsicum: 2 tbs
Shredded chicken: 100 gm
Green chili sauce: 2 tbs
Vinegar: 1 tbs
Salt
How to Prepare:
How to Prepare:
- Firstly, cut chicken into slices and marinate them in salt and pepper. Put them in hot oil and cook for a while.
- Now, boil water in a different pan and add noodles and salt in it. Let the noodles cook for 2 minutes. And then put the noodles aside.
- Now, heat a pan with oil in it. Add garlic and saute for a few seconds. Now, add onion, chilies, and white portion of spring onion and saute for a minute.
- Put carrots, capsicum, and cabbage in the pan and let the veggies cook for a while.
- Now, add sauce and chicken in the mixture. Stir nicely. Now is the time to add Hakka noodles that we have boiled earlier. You can sprinkle some salt and pepper on the mixture.
- For garnishing, use sprig onion leaves and serve hot.