How frequently you use your hairbrush? And, how often you clean it? Rarely? We knew that already. We care a lot about our hair but mostly ignore the things that help us maintain it.

A dirty hairbrush can cause much damage to your scalp and hair than you think. According to a study conducted by the researchers at the University of Arizona, hairbrushes are the most common and worst breeding ground for bacteria. Surprisingly, they contain around 3500 colonies of bacteria per square inch.

When you brush your hair, the dead skin cells on your scalp get stuck in it. And, not cleaning it for a long time can give a comfortable bed to the bacteria and germs. These can then pass onto your scalp resulting in bad hair odour, greasiness, and seemingly lifeless hair. That is why it is essential to wash your hairbrush frequently. It won't take much time. For your help, here is a step-by-step guide to cleaning your hairbrush.

Steps to Cleaning Your Hairbrush

For this purpose, you will need a bowl of warm water, shampoo, baking soda, and an old toothbrush. Here is how to begin:

Step 1

Firstly, remove all the stuck hair from the brush. If you do this every time after combing your hair, there won’t be enough of that to be pulled out. To make the process easier, you can use a teeth comb.

Step 2

Now, take a bowl of warm water and add a few drops shampoo in it. Then, soak your hairbrush in this water and leave for at least 30 minutes. After that, add baking soda in the water and let the brush rest for a while. Doing this can remove all the dead skin cells from your brush.

Step 3

Take an old toothbrush and clean your hairbrush with its help. It can help you remove the oil and greasiness from the brush. While doing this, you can also use a bit of shampoo.

Step 4

Put your hairbrush in clean water and then let it dry completely. For making the drying process easier, you can place the bristles facing downwards. Once the brush is dry, you can use it.