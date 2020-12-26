SARS-CoV-2 has already affected the human race in the worst way possible. As if it wasn’t enough, a new strain of the novel virus has started to create panic amongst people in and outside the UK. Though researchers are trying to find out the origin of COVID-19 causing virus, they have not been successful. Also Read - UK Returned Family Test COVID-19 Positive in Meerut, May Carry New Variant of Coronavirus

This new variant is called VUI 202012/01. What's concerning about this new strain of the novel coronavirus is its capacity to spread. One of the mutations has happened in the SARS-CoV-2's spike protein and that has made it easier for the new variant to spread. According to scientists, the new strain of the deadly virus is 56 per cent more contagious than the existing one. This means it can spread at a faster pace. Also, it is deadlier than the previous one.

The research was conducted at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. It has stated that only strict lockdown can help contain the virus otherwise more and more death owing to this new strain of COVID-19 causing virus is going to be reported in the coming year and the situation may become uncontrollable.

Latest reports have revealed that there have been a total of 17 mutations in the novel coronavirus and that has affected its shape. It has been observed that people who have contracted this new strain of coronavirus have experienced some new symptoms including loss of appetite, diarrhoea, headache, fatigue, muscle pain and mental confusion.

One of the most important things to note about this new variant is that the mutation has made it easier for the virus to enter human cells. Also, now, children are equally susceptible to this new virus as adults. This means, in the future, we are going to hear about more and more children contracting the deadly virus.

This new variant was first discovered in November in southeast England after which the British government immediately imposed certain restrictions on travel. Some other countries including India have also imposed travel restrictions and have suspended flights from the UK.