Experiencing hair fall and not finding a suitable product or ingredient that can solve this problem? Opt for eggs. They are jam-packed with essential proteins, B-complex vitamins, and minerals, that can curb hair loss and stimulate growth of new hair. Applying eggs regularly can add volume to your hair and improve their texture. If you have a dream of getting healthy, long and voluminous tresses, you must add eggs in your beauty regime. We understand that slathering raw eggs on your hair is a bit off-putting, you won't have any second thought about their use after knowing their benefits. So, let's talk about them first.

Help in New Hair Growth

Being a great source of proteins that are known as 'hair food', eggs can boost the rate of hair growth. According to a study published in the National Library of Medicine, eggs can also stimulate the growth of new hair.

Treat Hair Loss

Eggs help in getting rid of hair fall by stimulating your scalp and providing nutrition to the hair follicles. The nutrients strengthen the hair roots and prevent falling.

Prevent Breakage And Improves Hair Elasticity

Egg yolks contain biotin, that improves your hair elasticity by hydrating them. Also, eggs can curb breakage and prevent the onset of split-ends.

Heal Damage And Add Shine to Hair

Proteins present in eggs heal the damaged keratin gaps, says a study published in the journal, BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies. Also, these proteins nourish your scalp and hair follicles adding shine to the hair.

How to Apply Eggs in Your Hair

Take a small bowl and add 1 whole egg and 1 tablespoon of olive oil in it. Mix them well and apply on your hair evenly. Leave it for around 20 minutes. Then rinse off using cool water. Apply a conditioner and let the hair dry on its own.