As the number of cases of novel coronavirus is rapidly increasing every day worldwide, researchers have intensified their search for an effective COVID-19 treatment and vaccine. Multiple clinical trials are happening around the world and various medicines and herbs have come out as a possible treatment for the COVID-19 virus. Two of them include Giloy and Ashwagandha.

Whether you believe it or not, herbs do play a role in boosting your immunity and eradicating the virus from the body. This has been proved by science. Though we are not sure if Giloy and Ashwagandha can completely cure the coronavirus disease, they do have a significant role to play in the treatment of this viral infection.

Recently, a study was conducted by a group of scientists at the IIT Delhi, in collaboration with AIST, Japan. They found that Ashwagandha does have strong potential in fighting the novel coronavirus. Here, we tell you how these two herbs help you being in good health and reduce your risk of being critically ill after contracting the coronavirus infection.

Benefits of Giloy

This Ayurvedic herb is a powerhouse of antioxidants that neutralise free radicals and prevent inflammation. Also, it purifies blood, boosts immunity, flushes out toxins from the body and fights against bacteria and virus effectively. Consuming Giloy juice can help you get rid of fever, which is one of the signs of COVID-19. Its anti-inflammatory properties help in tackling respiratory problems like cough, cold, and breathing problems. These are also major signs of the novel coronavirus infection.

Benefits of Ashwagandha

This ancient medical herb provides almost every health benefit you can think of. From improving immunity to reducing stress, regulating blood sugar level, and lowering cholesterol, Ashwagandha does it all for you. A recent research conducted by the scientists at the IIT-Delhi has found that Ashwagandha contains certain bio-actives that interact with SARS-Co-2. This herb contains a natural compound called withanone (Wi-N), that can block the replication process of the novel virus and treat the condition.