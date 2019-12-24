Menopause is a part of a woman’s life that officially arrives after one year of getting your last period/menstruation. Though the average age of striking menopause is considered to be 50, it can occur in your 40s as well. This biological process is characterized by signs including hot flashes, chills, weight gain, mood changes, loss of breast fullness, thinning of hair, etc. Apart from hitting the mid-age, certain other conditions can also lead to the onset of menopause. Some of them include hysterectomy (surgical removal of the uterus), radiation therapy, primary ovarian insufficiency, etc.

Menopause brings various complications and side-effects that may seem challenging and painful. Here we tell you about some of them.

Osteoporosis

It is a disease that leads to weak and brittle bones that can cause a fracture. It is characterized by symptoms like back pain, a stooped posture, collapsed vertebra, loss of height, etc. You may be thinking about how can menopause be linked to osteoporosis. Well, menopause brings down the production of the sex hormones that are essential for the growth and development of bones. A deficiency of estrogen hormone in women post-menopause causes this disease and leads to lower bone density and increased risk of getting fractures in hips, spine, and wrists.

Urinary incontinence

Estrogen hormone helps in maintaining the elasticity of the tissues in your urethra and vagina. As explained earlier, menopause leads to a decrease in the level of this hormone that causes loss of elasticity in those tissues. This further leads to frequent and strong urge to urinate. Sometimes, even you may experience involuntary loss of urine while lifting something, laughing or coughing. To get rid of this problem, you can practice Kegel exercise or take a topical vaginal estrogen.

Sagging skin and onset of wrinkles

Fats are essential to keep your skin tight and prevent wrinkles. And, estrogen is the hormone that is known to stimulate fat deposits under the skin in the females’ body. With menopause, a decline in estrogen level leads to redistribution of the fat deposits under the skin to thighs, abdomen, and buttocks. A loss of supportive fat is what leads to sagging of the skin of arms, face, neck, etc.