Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli took to their social media accounts on Wednesday morning to share the news of their pregnancy. The couple made the announcement through an adorable post whose caption states that they are expecting their baby in December 2021. In the picture, both Anushka and Virat are looking happy. We can also see mommy Anushka's baby bump in a black coloured polka-dot dress.

Can you guess the cost of this maternity outfit? Well, the 32-year-old actor is wearing the dress by LA-based label Nicholas. This gorgeous dress with classic print costs around INR 45,000. Yes, you read it right. This full-sleeve dress has ruffle-detailing at the wrist. It also features elastic at the bustline. Anushka looks absolutely simple yet stunning in her first viral pregnancy picture. She has not opted for any accessory and yet her appearance seems complete. We wish her happy pregnancy and look forward to more of her pregnancy pictures.

