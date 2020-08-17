The key to weight loss is following the right and nutritious diet. The idea behind it is to kick-start your metabolism and help your body efficiently burn calories. You can do that by breaking your 10 hours long fast in the morning with a healthy food option like raw paneer. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Diet: Small Changes in Dinner to Effectively Shed Extra Kilos

Being rich in protein, paneer is perfect for weight loss. It reduces your appetite, helps in burning your belly fat and changes the level of certain weight regulating hormones. Paneer gets digested by your body slowly and that makes you feel fuller for longer. Also, it contains other essential nutrients like calcium, magnesium, fat, iron etc. that are considered a healthier option to get a fit and fine body.

Moreover, having paneer in your breakfast can keep your energy level optimum throughout the day. Paneer remains in the top of the list of weight loss diet as it is low in carbohydrates. Notably, 28 grams of paneer contains only 82.5 calories. The ideal amount of paneer that you should have during breakfast is 150 to 200 grams.

Being a decent source of calcium, paneer can keep your bones healthy and teeth stronger. Also, it prevents you from binge eating and accumulating too much fat in your belly at the end of the day. So, if you are trying hard to lose weight from a very long time but nothing seems to be working for you, start eating paneer in the breakfast and see the difference yourself.