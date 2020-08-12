Hair growth does not happen in a day. It is a long process which can be stimulated through certain ingredients or products. The best way to do that is by using natural items as chemicals can cause damage in the long term and may have certain immediate side-effects. Also Read - Here is How Eggs Prevent Hair Loss And Stimulate New Hair Growth

If you are willing to try a hair growth booster, you should opt for Heena. Being rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, Heena can maintain your scalp health. Also, it can inhibit the growth of dandruff-causing pathogens. Heena balances the pH of your scalp and controls its oil production too. Use of Heena on hair can prevent split ends and unclog the pores. This is how it helps in reducing hair fall and promoting hair growth. Let's now know the right ways to apply Heena for getting long and shiny tresses.

Heena And Amla

Being rich in vitamin C, Amla can stimulate hair growth and boost the level of collagen too. To create the mixture, you need to add 1/2 cup Heena and 2 tablespoons of Amla to 1/4 cup of warm water, Mix them well to have a thick consistency. Leave it for 12 hours. Next, apply coconut oil in the area around your hair and scalp to protect them from colour. Wear gloves and apply the paste on your hair. Once you are done with this, cover your head with a shower cap. Wait for a few hours and then rinse off using a mild shampoo.

Heena And Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has conditioning properties and it also keeps dandruff at bay. For hair growth, you need to mix 2-3 tablespoons of Heena and 1 tablespoon aloe vera to create a smooth paste. Now, apply coconut oil in area around your scalp and then start applying the mixture on your hair. Cover your head with a shower cap. Wash off after a few hours with shampoo. You must not condition your hair.

Heena And Beetroot

Being packed with folate, beetroot can prevent hair loss and greying. Also, it is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help in keeping dandruff at bay. For hair growth, you need to boil 1 cup grated beetroot. Once the water has reached the boiling point, slow the flame and let it reduce to half. Now keep it aside to cool down. Then, create beetroot puree by blending the grated beetroot along with the water. Add a cup of Heena to it and leave the mixture for 2 hours. Then, apply it on your hair and wait for a couple of hours to rinse off.