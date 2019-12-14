Do you experience severe pain in one side of your head and eye quite frequently? Do you also go through food cravings, irritability or/and fatigue a few hours or days before the actual pain in head? If yes, you are most likely to be suffering from migraines. It is a neurological condition that causes pulsating and throbbing pain in the head. The pain is so debilitating that you feel exhausted after it is over. Some people also experience vomiting, numbness, or difficulty in speaking while dealing with the pain.

Though the exact cause behind the onset of a migraine is unknown, doctors believe that certain factors including hormonal changes, stress, anxiety, poor posture, dehydration, etc. can potentially trigger a migraine attack. To get rid of the migraine pain, you can take help you some natural remedies. Read on to know about them.

Acupressure

According to a research published in the Pain Management Nursing, applying pressure to some specific points on the body can potentially help you get relief from the symptoms of migraine. This is one of the most effective alternative therapies for pain relief. Stimulating certain pressure points can treat nausea and motion sickness.

Essential oils

Essential oils are used for aromatherapy. They are known to reduce stress and improve blood circulation. Peppermint, rosemary, and lavender oils have anti-inflammatory properties. Their topical applications can treat headaches associated with migraines and can relax your muscles. They are also known to have analgesic properties that help in providing relief from debilitating migraine pain. Applying these essential oils can also help get rid of the withdrawal symptoms of migraines.

Have food rich in B-Complex vitamin

B vitamins are water-soluble micronutrients that help in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and providing energy to the body. They have protective effects against headaches. According to a research published in BioMed Research International, vitamin B2, B6, and B12 present in food like almonds, avocado, eggs, milk, fish, etc. can potentially reduce headache and other migraine symptoms.