We all have made mistakes at least once while writing an email to someone. This may be due to lack of knowledge, proofreading or simple typing error. Whatever be the reason is, you are not expected to knowingly or unknowingly make mistakes when you are writing a professional mail to your colleagues or boss. Also, simple errors like leaving the subject line blank, beating around the bush etc. can give a wrong impression of you on the reader. If you are facing issues in writing mails and getting the timely revert, you need to know certain basic rules of writing an email. Here, we will point out some commonly made email mistakes and will also tell you how to fix them.

Lack of a Clear Subject Line

Writing a valid subject line is one of the most important parts of writing an email. It should clearly tell the reason why you are mailing the other person and should be the gist of your email. A subject line should be crisp and should only be 4 to 7 words long. Keeping it this way can help the recipient know the urgency or importance of your mail and hence you will get a timely revert.

Lack of Clarity in The Message

Whenever you are a writing an email, mention the crux of the message in the first three lines. Nobody has time to read a long story. Keep your message short and to the point. Stop beating around the bush.

Not Greeting The Recipient

Skipping a greeting is one of the worst mistakes that you can do while writing an email. A simple ‘Hi’ or ‘Good Morning/Afternoon/Evening’ can make your message polite and respectful. Not greeting the reader at the beginning of the email puts a bad impression of you on the recipient.

Making Grammatical Mistakes

An email with a plethora of grammatical mistakes seems annoying to anyone. The recipient won’t take you seriously if you send him/her an email full of poor use of grammar. So, it is advised to scan your content minutely before clicking on the ‘send’ option. You can use spellcheck or Grammarly for making the content of your email error-free.