Summer brings various skin problems with it. The season is known to be brutal specially on people with oily skin. The scorching heat and increasing humidity can lead to hyper-activation of your oil glands and as a result, secretion of sebum can increase. Also, the sun rays can burn your skin and can also cause stubborn tanning. So, you need to take extra care of your skin during summer. Here, we tell you about some beauty tips to get an oil-free skin during the season of heat and dirt.

Use face wash as per your skin type

During summer, skin produces more oil than usual. This can lead to clogging of skin pores and cause acne. So, it is important to use the right face wash to clean your face during summer. Pick a foaming cleanser containing salicylic acid.

Use a lighter moisturizer

In winters, your skin needs an extra dose of moisturizer and that is why you use one with oil. But in summer, you require a lighter moisturizer. So, you can opt for oil-free moisturizer.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential especially during summer. Water can flush out toxic substances and make your skin glow. Also, water can keep your skin hydrated and oil-free. So, keep drinking water every second hour and feel refreshed.

Keep a blotting paper handy

Bloating paper can help you wash away the excess oil when you do not have water or cleanser with you. Blotting paper can help you get rid of the stickiness in no time. You just need to tap it on your face and you are done.

Use an oil-grabbing face mask

There are various kind of face mask that can help you get rid of the excess oil. For example, Multani Mitti or sandalwood face mask. Apart from removing the oil, these masks can keep your skin cool.