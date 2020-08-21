Have you run out of all the body washes you had purchased and doesn’t want to visit a shop fearing COVID-19? Don’t worry, we have a perfect solution to your problem. You do not need to step out of your home and still you would get an effective and natural body wash at home. Thinking how? Let’s know how you can prepare them. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

Homemade Body Wash With Castile Soap And Glycerin

You need to take a big bowl and add a few ingredients including ½ cup liquid castile soap, 2 tablespoons fractionated coconut oil, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 20-30 drops citrus essential oil, 2 tablespoons glycerin, and 1 tablespoon vitamin E oil to it. Mix them well. Your homemade body wash is ready for use.

Notably, castile soap helps in creating froth. On the other hand, glycerin is a humectant. That’s is why it bonds perfectly with water and keeps your body moisturised. It also heals certain skin problems.

Homemade Body Wash With Coconut Milk

To make homemade body wash, you need to take a bottle and pour 1/2 cup coconut oil into it. Also, add 2/3 cup unscented liquid castile soap. Then, add 1 teaspoon raw honey, 2 teaspoons glycerin, 3 tablespoons jojoba oil, and 5 drops of tree and lavender essential oils. Mix all these ingredients well and your body wash is ready. You just need to pour it on a bath sponge and use.

Notably, coconut oil has strong antibacterial properties and is also known to prevent the onset of acne. Its topical use can maintain your skin’s elasticity and remove dead skin cells.

Homemade Body Wash With Honey

Take a bottle and pour certain ingredients including ½ cup liquid castile soap, ½ cup raw honey, 10 drops of an essential oil of your choice, 2 tablespoons olive oil, and 2 tablespoons castor oil into it. Shake the bottle well and it is ready for use.

Honey has great moisturising properties and therefore, applying it can keep your skin nourished. Also, its antibacterial properties can reduce inflammation and skin problems associated with it.