If you are pregnant, you must be experiencing morning sickness every day. It is one of the prominent signs of pregnancy. Feeling nauseous during gestation is absolutely normal and it gets over by the end of the first trimester. But, every day’s nausea may seem like torture and can be difficult to manage. There are various food or things that can trigger nausea during this crucial time. From hormonal change to a sensitive digestive system and a heightened sense of smell, anything can give rise to the unpleasant symptoms of nausea. To minimize the signs and discomfort, here is what you can do.

Opt for ginger

Containing anti-nausea compounds, ginger can help you get some relief from the symptoms of this pregnancy complication, says a study published in the Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice. Safe to use, this kitchen ingredient is also effective in reducing nausea associated with side-effects of medicine consumption and chemotherapy treatment. Notably, if you are on blood-thinning medication or have a problem of low blood pressure, you shouldn’t have it in excess.

Peppermint aromatherapy

This is an alternative therapy to reduce nausea. According to a research published in the Journal of Holistic Nursing, exposing yourself to peppermint smell can lower the level of nausea significantly. It has found to work efficiently than a placebo or anti-nausea drugs. You can go for peppermint tea to get relief from daily morning sickness during pregnancy.

Take vitamin B6 supplements

Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 has been found to safely provide relief from nausea. This alternative treatment option is considered as the first line of treatment against morning sickness. Vitamin B6 supplements are safer than anti-nausea medications during pregnancy, says a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.