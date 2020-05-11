Ubtan is the most natural form of cosmetic that you can prepare and use. Ubtan is basically a traditionally made face mask or other beauty product that can potentially rejuvenate your skin with the help of its powerful ingredients that are majorly found in your kitchen. This means, you can add your kitchen ingredients in your daily beauty regime too. To get a fair complexion or enhance your look, here are a certain ways to prepare Ubtans at home. Also Read - These Essential Oils Are Filled With Incredible Beauty Benefits

Ubtan Face Mask

To prepare it, you need a tablespoon of sandalwood powder, Besan, turmeric powder, milk, and a mixing bowel. To begin, firstly mix all the ingredients and then add milk in it. Mix it well so that there is no lump in the paste. Apply the prepared paste on your face and leave it for around 20 minutes. After that, wash your face using a face wash and water.

Ubtan Face Scrub

To make a face scrub, you need a tablespoon of oatmeal, 2 tablespoons of sandalwood powder and ground cucumber, 1/2 tablespoon of turmeric, and 3 tablespoons of chickpeas. To begin, firstly mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Apply the mixture on your face and gently rub in a circular motion for at least 10 minutes. Wash your face with cold water after that.

Ubtan Moisturiser

To prepare an Ubtan moisturiser, you will need almonds, sesame oil, chickpeas, sandalwood powder, turmeric, fresh milk, and Tulsi powder. You need to firstly leave almonds soaked in the milk cream overnight. The next day, peel off the almonds and add other ingredients in it. Now, make a paste of these items in a blender. Apply the prepared Ubtan moisturiser on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. After that, wash off with normal water.