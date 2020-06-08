White pants are a perfect alternative to black pants and can be considered as a staple attire. These are also quite versatile and can be paired with an array of tops and shirts. If you are seeking to ooze confidence and class, white pants are ideal to wear. They come in various styles and designs. Also, you can wear them on a variety of occasions. To make your white pant look quite exciting and eye-grabbing, here is how to pair and style it. Also Read - List of Top Trending Accessories That You Should Have in Your Closet if You Are a Fashionista

Summer White Pants

During a scorching hot weather, nothing can be as comfortable and stylish as a white pant. It can make you look refreshing. During summer, you should opt for a white pant with light fabric. To flaunt a cool look, pick a pant that has wide-leg style. If you are going out for a casual meeting or to hang out with friends, pair your white pant with a loose t-shirt. On the other hand, a crop top can offer you a chicer style. Opt for a bold coloured top for an impressive summer look.

White Linen Pants

White linen pants have a breathable fabric and are quite light weight. That's why they are considered perfect to wear in summer. They are also stylish and help you make a fashion statement when paired with the right top. If you wish to get an effortless stunning look, pair your white linen pant with a simple bandeau or tank top. Finish off the look with a pair of sandals or black slides.

Winter White Pant

A white pant is not limited to summers, it can be worn in winter too. You can opt for a snow-white jeans and pair it with a seasonal top, sweatshirt, or sweater. Picking a coat or sweater with turtle neck can give you a classy look especially if it is of burgundy or brown colour.