One way to get it is by styling your hair like a diva.

To get you there, try the Money Piece technique which is all about face framing highlights, which add a bright pop of colour to instantly attract attention. It has been famously coined 'Money Piece' since it is time and cost effective. Face framing highlights contrast with the rest of the hair, giving a simple, effective yet stunning result for all hair textures and types. It's no surprise then that Money Piece is predicted to continue being a big trend for 2021 as well.

Godrej Professional, unveils three new hair colour curated perfectly for the Indian hair type, as part of ‘Money Piece’. Heena Dalvi, National Technical Head, Godrej Professional, says, “The Money Piece trend was kick-started by Beyonce this year and has gained immense popularity, becoming the hottest hair trend globally. We are excited to introduced specially curated hair colour looks building on this hair colour trend. The best thing about this technique is that it gives a new dimension to the low maintenance balayage. If your hair is dark, it’s a great way to integrate some lighter colour without doing an intensive treatment. It provides a subtle yet refined look that is sure to make heads-turn. The new looks created by our panel of experts is set to be an ideal trend for the festive as well as the upcoming winter season.”

Three of India’s top hair stylists and Godrej Professional experts, have come together and created signature looks each.

Hazel: Go for gold with the Hazel as this combination is undeniably stunning, and compliments the black/brown natural hair colour. Creating the perfect shade using the No Ammonia copper shade and melting it with hazel gold for a stunning result.

Cherry Red: If you currently have dark hair colour, consider experimenting with Cherry Red as the warm shades give your mane the perfect amount of depth. The look creates a pop effect framing the face beautifully while being supported by the No Ammonia Iridescent shades for global.

Ash: If you prefer cooler tones, opt for the Ash money piece which gives you a smoky blonde look for smoky fall style. A No Ammonia pre-lightener usage around the face, through the hairline followed by toning with angelic hue of intense Ash.

Asha Hariharan, Education Ambassador, has created ‘Hazel’. Sylvia Chen, Technical Ambassador came up with cool toned look ‘Ash’ and Ryan D’rozario, Technical Ambassador worked on a special red tone suitable on Indian skin tones.