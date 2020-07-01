Getting surprises from your friends, family, and partner makes you feel special in their lives. An element of little surprises keeps the bond strong and makes the relationship interesting. There is a plethora of ways to surprise your partner and make him/her feel wanted in your life. From planning a dinner date to buying something that she wanted to have from a long time, and booking an adventure trip, you can go for anything based on your choice and budget. Knowing your partner helps you plan things as per her liking. Certain surprises sometimes may make your partner feel uncomfortable. She may still appreciate your effort but your gesture may have made her feel out of place. That’s why it is important to have an idea of your partner’s likes and dislikes. Astrology can help you in this regard. Different zodiac signs have different tastes and comfort pleasures. Let’s know about them one by one and get an idea what your partner may like as a surprise. Also Read - Common Relationship Mistakes You Commit as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Aries Also Read - Libra, Pisces And Other Zodiac Signs That Are Crybabies And Difficult to Deal With

Being adventure lovers, Aries would love you for planning an adventurous trip. You can also gift them something exciting and different from normal. A bit spark of romance with adventure can make the surprise even more wonderful. Also Read - Zodiac Signs That Are Mostly Unfaithful And Likely to Cheat Their Partners

Taurus

Taurus have a soft corner for food. They can instantly fall for you if you have good culinary skills. You can cook a nice meal for your Taurus partner and let her stomach feel satisfied. Nothing can make Taureans happier than this.

Gemini

Geminis love spending quality times with their partners. Thrill is something they are fond of. You can win your Gemini partner’s heart if you buy tickets for an evening concert or a live performance that can leave her dancing.

Cancer

Geminis love spending quality times with their partners. Thrill is something they are fond of. You can win your Gemini partner’s heart if you buy tickets for an evening concert or a live performance that can leave her dancing.