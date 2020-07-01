Dark circles are quite stubborn and do not go easily. Taking stress, following an unhealthy diet, and not having enough sleep can make the skin under your eyes, dull and dark. If you continue to live an unhealthy life, it would become almost impossible to get rid of dark circles. So, it is better to look for home remedies as soon as you get them. Organic castor oil can help you treat an array of skin ailments including dark circles. Its moisturising properties and fatty acid content can nourish the skin under your eyes and keep it hydrated. Also, castor oil is rich in antioxidants that prevent skin damage done by free radicals. The oil is known to enhance collagen and elastin synthesis and reduce fine lines, making your skin look younger. Read on to know how to use castor oil to get rid of dark circles. Also Read - Beauty Tips: How to Use Almond Oil to Get Rid of Dark Circles

Castor Oil And Milk

Take a small bowl and add 1 teaspoon castor oil and 1 teaspoon full-fat milk in it. Whisk them well and apply the mixture under your eyes. Leave it for an hour. Then, rinse off using lukewarm water. Apply this mixture once a day for a quick result. Notably, milk contains lactic acid that can tone your skin and exfoliate dead skin cells, eventually making your under eyes healthy and glowing.

Castor Oil And Almond Oil

Take a bowl and add 4 drops castor oil and 4 drops almond oil in it. Mix them well and apply under your eyes. Massage your under-eye skin lightly. Leave it overnight. Apply this every night before going to bed. Notably, Almond oil acts as an emollient and locks the moisture in the skin.

Castor Oil And Coconut Oil

Take equal quantities of castor oil and coconut oil in a bowl and mix them well. Apply it on your dark circles. Pat the area lightly for 2 minutes. Leave it overnight. Coconut oil is a rich source of fatty acids and is anti-inflammatory. It can improve blood circulation to the area and lighten your dark circles.