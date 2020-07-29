Honey is one of the most natural and effective products that you can use for skincare. It is rich in nutrition and is known to have incredible beauty benefits. This natural sweetener does not only taste good but has therapeutic properties that can treat various skin problems like acne, warts etc. If your skin is dull and pale-looking, you can apply honey and get a glowing face. It can rejuvenate your skin and make its tone even. Here, we tell you how to use honey to get a scar-free and clean skin. Also Read - Skin Care Tips: Want Instant Fairness? Opt For These Homely Methods

Honey And Lemon

Lemon is jam-packed with a strong antioxidant called vitamin C and citric acid. Also, it has an astringent effect on the skin. That is why its topical application can tone your skin and close all the pores. It can make your skin oil-free and prevent the occurrence of acne. To use it for this purpose, all you need to do is to mix the juice of half a lemon with 1 tablespoon raw honey. Once you get a smooth mixture, apply the paste on your clean face. Do not apply it under your eyes. Wait for 20 minutes and then wash off using warm water. Also Read - Monsoon Skin Care Tips: How to Keep Your Skin Healthy And Glowing During Rainy Season

Honey And Cinnamon

Being rich in anti-inflammatory properties, cinnamon can reduce the appearance of acne, says a study published in the journal Biomedical Research And Therapy. Cinnamon gel when used with honey, can offer you a cleaner skin. To get that, you need to take a small bowl and add either a pinch of cinnamon powder or 3 drops of cinnamon essential oil and 1 tablespoon honey. Mix them well and apply the paste on the affected area (ace spots). Let it stay for 15 minutes. Then, wash off using lukewarm water. Also Read - Benefits of Olive Oil: Skin Care, Hair Care, Breast Cancer And More Reasons to Use it in Daily Diet

Honey and Tomato

Tomatoes contain lycopene that is known to have antioxidant properties. It can inhibit cell damage done by free radicals and delay the onset of wrinkles. To use it, all you need to do is to mix tomato puree with 1 tablespoon honey. Now, clean your face with a mild cleanser and then apply the prepared paste onto your face. Let it stay for 15 minutes. Then, rinse off using cool water.