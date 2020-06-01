Dandruff is the worst enemy of your hair locks. A bunch of dead skin cells on your scalp can do all the bad things you can imagine for your hair. From clogging the hair follicles, to causing hair fall, and lose hair shine, dandruff can do every worst possible thing. Though there are various products available in the market that claim to wash away all the dandruff, they do not work that effectively and are also quite costly. In that case, the best way to get rid of those flaky skin cells is to opt for a home remedy. And, nothing can be better than oiling your head and providing nutrition to your hair. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Shares Home Remedy to Treat Dry Scalp, Dandruff And Have Beautiful Hair Like Hers

But that's not enough. You must know the right way to use an oil to bid adieu to dandruff, Here we tell you how to apply hair oil to treat dandruff.

Coconut Oil

Take a bowl and add coconut oil and lemon juice in it. Now heat the mixer for deeper penetration. Make sure it is warm and not too hot. Now apply it on your scalp and massage using your fingertips. Now, wrap your hair using a towel and leave it for around 45 minutes. Then, you can wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Repeat this thrice a week. The antibacterial and anti-fungal property of coconut oil and the astringent nature of lemon juice can treat dandruff and balance oil production minimising clogging of hair follicles.

Olive Oil

Take a small bowl and add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder in it. Now, apply this mixture on your scalp and hair. Cover your scalp with a shower cap and leave it for around 3 hours. Now, you can wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Olive oil and turmeric are antioxidant rich ingredients that can help you fight against the harmful free radicals and kill dandruff causing fungus.

Tea Tree Oil

Add a few drops of tea tree oil in your shampoo and use it to wash your hair. Let it sit for 5 minutes and then massage a bit. Then rinse with cool water. Doing this can help you get rid of itchy scalp, brittle hair, and dandruff.