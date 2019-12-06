Weight loss is tough but not as difficult as sustaining it. Those who have endomorph body type finds it more challenging to avoid getting back the lost weight. But having a clear understanding of sustaining weight loss can actually help to do so successfully.

What if we actually tell you the most effective and scientifically proven way to lose weight and maintain it as well? Interesting, right? Well, maintaining the lost weight for at least a year can help you sustain it further. Yes, you heard it right. Recent research published in the European Journal of Endocrinology has revealed that the longer you sustain your weight loss, the lower your likelihood of getting it back.

According to this study, successfully maintaining an ideal weight results in an increased level of appetite-suppressing hormones named GLP-1 and PYY. Also, it decreases the level of a hunger hormone called ghrelin. This is what facilitates to maintain lower body weight.

But before trying to do so, you firstly need to actually lose your weight. And to do so, all you need to do is to be consistent with your weight loss regime. Regularly indulging in high-intensity exercises, drinking at least 8 glasses of water per day, and having a balanced and healthy diet can help you shed those extra kilos. These lifestyle changes are necessary if you genuinely wish to have a perfect body shape. You need to be a self-motivator and give a boost to your will power to get up early in the morning to hit the gym. Also, you have to keep your cravings under control. Giving up on sweets or calorie and carb-rich food can bring you back to the obesity phase.