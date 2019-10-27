Diwali is a festival of colours. People celebrate it with great enthusiasm and happiness. And, sweets remain an important part of this celebration. Even those following a weight loss regimen, do not avoid Diwali bingeing. During this time, almost everyone stuffs their bellies with oily and high-calorie food. This is what makes the body scream for cleansing. Also, the burning of crackers makes the environment suffocating. The air pollution can lead to various respiratory issues like bronchitis, asthma etc. To avoid any such condition, you need to detoxify your body. Detoxification stimulates your liver to flush out the toxins from the body. It promotes the elimination of harmful substances through kidneys, skin, and intestine. Also, detoxification improves blood circulation and refuels the body with healthy nutrients. Here is how you can do that.

Begin your day with a glass of hot water or green tea. Also, drink as much water as you can. Doctors advise drinking at least 8 glasses of water every day.

Post-Diwali, add salad in your daily diet. Your salad should have carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, and radish in it. Also, stay away from packaged food items ‌including chips and cakes. Also, consume a lot of dry fruits.

Keep indoor plants in the house. They can purify the air and avoid conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Still, if you feel uncomfortable to breathe, try inhaling steam with a few drops of lavender essential oil in it.

Take a good nap. Adequate sleep will support the detoxification process. One of the waste products in the body is beta-amyloid. Deprivation of sleep can potentially increase its level and lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease. That is why you must sleep for at least 8 to 9 hours. Doing that will help your brain recharge, reorganize, and eliminate toxins.